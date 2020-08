Dubon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Dubon cracked the lineup in each of the team's last three games, but since the Giants faced left-handed starters in all of those contests, the 26-year-old looks to be stuck in a short-side platoon role. As one of the younger players on the 30-man roster, Dubon should see his playing time increase as the season wears on, assuming the 7-9 Giants fade from the playoff picture.