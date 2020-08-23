site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Mauricio Dubon: Sitting again Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dubon is not in the lineup Sunday against Arizona, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Dubon finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest against the Diamondbacks. Steven Duggar receives another start in center field for San Francisco.
