Giants' Mauricio Dubon: Sitting again Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dubon is out of the lineup Sunday versus the Rangers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Dubon started the first five games of the season, but he'll now be on the bench for the fourth time in the past five games. Donovan Solano will start again at the keystone Sunday for the Giants.
