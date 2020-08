Dubon is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Dubon heads to the bench Saturday night in favor of the lefty Steven Duggar who has struggled during his time in the big leagues, going 2-for-19 with eight strikeouts and just two RBI in eight appearances. Dubon should still remain the main option in center field as his retreat to the bench is merely just for matchup purposes.