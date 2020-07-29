Dubon is not starting Wednesday against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Dubon will give way to Wilmer Flores at second base after starting the first five games of the season for the Giants. He is 3-for-17 with a double and six strikeouts so far this season.
