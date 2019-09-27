Dubon (chest) led off and went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a pair of runs scored in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Rockies.

The Giants underwent a youth movement Thursday, surrounding Evan Longoria and Kevin Pillar with a bunch of younger options, opening the door for Dubon to lead off. The 25-year-old did not disappoint in the elevated role, and has performed well in his first season as a pro (.280/.316/.462 with four homers and three steals through 27 games). The start also confirms that the minor chest injury Dubon suffered on Wednesday is not a concern as we head into the final series of the regular season.