Dubon has gone 1-for-14 in his last nine games.

Dubon has already been contained to a part-time role even with injuries piling up in the Giants' outfield. With Mike Yastrzemski (illness) and Joc Pederson (groin) nearing returns, Dubon's path to playing time is likely to narrow even more. For the season, the utility man has a .143/.138/.179 slash line with three RBI, three runs scored and a double in 29 plate appearances.