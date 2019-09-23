Dubon led off and went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Braves.

Dubon played the role of leadoff hitter well, singling off of Dallas Keuchel to begin the sixth frame, nabbing his third steal of the season, then coming around to score on an Evan Longoria to get the Giants on the board. The rookie middle infielder has now led off against a southpaw in consecutive contests, a role he could serve over the final week of the regular season and potentially into the 2020 campaign.