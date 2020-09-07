Dubon will start in center field and will bat ninth Monday against the Diamondbacks, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After a slow start to begin his first full season in San Francisco that briefly resulted in him moving into a part-time role, Dubon has seemingly re-emerged as an everyday player. He'll be making his eighth consecutive start in center field Monday after going 9-for-26 with two doubles, a triple, four RBI and two runs over the past seven contests. The 26-year-old may be worth a pickup in deeper mixed leagues for fantasy managers looking for aid in batting average and stolen bases.