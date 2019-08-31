Dubon will make his debut at shortstop Saturday against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Dubon has started consecutive games at the keystone -- the position he will be stationed at primarily down the stretch -- but the natural shortstop will spell Brandon Crawford against a southpaw Saturday. The 25-year-old has gone 1-for-7 in his first two starts in San Francisco, but his power/speed combo (20 homers and 10 steals in the minors this year) make him an intriguing fantasy middle infielder as long as he retains regular playing time.