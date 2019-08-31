Giants' Mauricio Dubon: Will start at short Saturday
Dubon will make his debut at shortstop Saturday against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Dubon has started consecutive games at the keystone -- the position he will be stationed at primarily down the stretch -- but the natural shortstop will spell Brandon Crawford against a southpaw Saturday. The 25-year-old has gone 1-for-7 in his first two starts in San Francisco, but his power/speed combo (20 homers and 10 steals in the minors this year) make him an intriguing fantasy middle infielder as long as he retains regular playing time.
