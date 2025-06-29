Ray (8-3) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six batters over six innings in a loss against the White Sox on Saturday.

Ray fired five scoreless frames before surrendering a solo homer to Andrew Benintendi in the sixth. That ended up being the only run scored in the contest, resulting in Ray taking his second loss over his past three outings. In both of those defeats, Ray has also notched a quality start, and he hasn't give up more than three earned runs in an appearance since April 16, so he's not pitching terribly despite a so-so 3.54 ERA in five June starts. Ray still ranks among the top 15 qualified MLB starters with a 2.75 ERA and 110 punchouts on the season.