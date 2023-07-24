Stripling (0-4) took the loss Monday, allowing three runs on 10 hits over six innings in a 5-1 loss to Detroit. He struck out three.

It certainly could've been worse for Stripling -- he managed to hold Detroit to three runs despite surrendering 10 hits, recording his second straight quality start. He'd still wind up with a loss, however, as the Giants failed to generate any run support against Tarik Skubal. Since moving back into the rotation earlier this month, the 33-year-old Stripling has a 4.03 ERA with a solid 1.07 WHIP in five starts (22.1 innings). Overall, his ERA sits at 5.77 with a 1.37 WHIP and 45:11 K:BB across 57.2 innings this season.