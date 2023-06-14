Stripling (back) made a rehab appearance Tuesday with the Giants' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, covering two innings and striking out two while allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk.

The rehab start marked Stripling's first game action in just under a month while he works his way back from a strained lower back. Stripling will likely settle back into a spot in the Giants rotation once he builds up to around 75 pitches or five innings, but it could take him another rehab start or two to get there.