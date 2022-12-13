Stripling signed a two-year, $25 million deal with the Giants on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The contract contains an opt-out after the first season, though the Giants likely won't complain too much if Stripling pitches well enough to exercise it. The 33-year-old righty produced career bests in ERA (3.01) and WHIP (1.02) and innings (134.1) last season. His 20.7 percent strikeout rate was mediocre, as it's been for the last few seasons, but his 3.7 percent walk rate was third-best among pitchers who threw at least as many frames. The risk of a sudden downturn can't be ignored for any pitcher Stripling's age, but he's found himself in an ideal pitchers' park as he looks to repeat last year's success.
