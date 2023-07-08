Stripling allowed two runs on four hits and struck out three without walking a batter over 3.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Friday.

Stripling started and covered the most innings of the six pitchers the Giants used, but he still threw just 65 pitches (43 strikes). He hasn't completed more than five innings in any appearance this season, and he's done that just three times in 12 outings. The right-hander is now at a 6.37 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB through 41 innings. The Giants haven't revealed how their rotation will look after the All-Star break, which leaves some question to Stripling's role in the second half.