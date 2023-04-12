Alexander (1-0) struck out one and didn't allow a baserunner in two-thirds of an inning to earn the win Tuesday versus the Dodgers.

Starter Alex Wood came one out short of qualifying for the win. Jakob Junis allowed a pair of hits in the sixth inning, and the bases were loaded on catcher's interference, but Alexander got out of the jam unscathed. Over 2.2 innings this season, Alexander has allowed two hits and struck out three without issuing a walk or permitting a run. He remains more of a low-leverage reliever, but the early returns are solid.