Alexander (3-0) was awarded the win Monday over the Phillies. He pitched 1.1 perfect innings without striking out a batter.

Jakob Junis allowed a run while completing the fifth inning after Alex Wood came up an out short of qualifying for the win. However, the official scorer deemed Alexander worthy of getting the decision. The southpaw has settled down a bit with one runs allowed over 4.2 innings across his last five outings. He has a 5.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB with three holds and two blown saves through 14.2 innings this season, though a pair of three-run meltdowns in late April have skewed his numbers.