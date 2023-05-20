Alexander (4-0) walked one without allowing a hit or run in two-thirds of an inning to earn the win Friday over the Marlins.

Alexander inherited a runner on second base with one out when he relieved Anthony DeSclafani in the sixth inning. Alexander then walked Joey Wendle but retired the next two batters to end the threat with the Giants down 2-1, and they rallied ahead with a three-run inning. With one run allowed over his last 6.1 innings, Alexander is emerging as a sort of fireman in the San Francisco bullpen. He's at a 4.96 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB across 16.1 innings, but he's also picked up four holds and appears to have the trust of manager Gabe Kapler in a variety of situations. Alexander is unlikely to compete for saves.