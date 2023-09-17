Alexander (7-3) allowed two unearned runs on one hit in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Rockies.

It wasn't a great first inning for the Giants overall, and their offense never caught up, leaving Alexander to take his first loss since Aug. 8. The southpaw hasn't strung together more than two scoreless appearances in a row since July, pitching to a rough 7.36 ERA and 2.05 WHIP over his last 14.2 innings. He's at a 4.47 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB through 46.1 innings overall, and he's added a save, eight holds and two blown saves this season.