The Giants placed Alexander on the 15-day injured list Mondau with a left hamstring strain, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Alexander was pulled from Sunday's game against the Dodgers with discomfort in his left hamstring -- an issue that has bothered him quite a bit recently. The 33-year-old lefty will now be sidelined for at least 15 days while Sean Hjelle returns from Triple-A Sacramento to take Alexander's spot in the bullpen.