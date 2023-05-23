Alexander earned a save against the Twins on Monday with a scoreless inning of work.
Giants closer Camilo Doval pitched both Saturday and Sunday, so Alexander was called upon in the ninth inning with his team up 4-1. The lefty hit the first batter he faced before inducing a double play and a lineout to wrap things up. Alexander isn't likely to see many more (if any) save chances this season, but he's been getting more high-leverage work of late, picking up three holds and two wins while allowing just one run over 7.1 frames over his past eight appearances.