Alexander will serve as the opener Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Alexander threw 1.1 scoreless innings to begin Saturday's game against Arizona, and he'll likely pitch a similar amount Sunday. The Giants are poised to throw a bullpen game, and Sean Hjelle is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to fill a long-relief role for the contest.
