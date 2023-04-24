Alexander (2-0) pitched a perfect inning and earned the win in Sunday's 5-4 victory over the Mets.
Alexander got three groundouts to set down the Mets in order in the top of the eighth inning. A Mike Yastrzemski double put the Giants ahead in the bottom of the frame. Through 10 appearances, Alexander has allowed just two runs on eight hits over 9.1 innings, good for a 1.93 ERA and 0.86 WHIP. He has neither significant strikeout stuff nor a clear high-leverage role, but he's been effective when called upon. With Taylor Rogers shaky early in the season, there's a path for Alexander to serve as a key southpaw in the late innings.
