Alexander earned a save against Atlanta on Monday, allowing one hit over 1.1 scoreless innings.
Alexander entered with two outs and the tying run at third base in the eighth inning. He got Matt Olson to fly out to end the threat, then navigated past a leadoff single in the ninth to complete his first save of the campaign. Alexander had seven career saves coming into Monday, but his last one was in 2018. The left-hander got the opportunity because regular closer Camilo Doval had pitched each of the past two days, so it's unlikely Alexander will see many save chances moving forward despite his impressive appearance Monday.
