Alexander got the nod as the opener Sunday and recorded a scoreless inning, marking seven consecutive appearances without allowing a run. The 33-year-old has played a bit of a utility role for Arizona, as in the month of September, he has two saves, five holds and an appearance as the opener. In 10.2 innings this month, he owns a 1.76 ERA and 6:1 K:BB.