Alexander earned a save against the Rockies on Monday, striking out one batter in a perfect 10th inning.
Usual closer Camilo Doval pitched a scoreless ninth inning to send the game to an extra frame, and Alexander got the call after San Francisco scored three times in the top of the 10th. The left-hander needed only nine pitches to retire the side in order and notch his second save. Both have come in the past eight days, and Alexander hasn't given up a run across four innings during that stretch.
