Alexander will serve as the opener for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Alexander has tossed 7.2 scoreless innings over his last eight appearances, and he's converted both of his save chances while picking up three holds over that stretch. However, he'll serve as an opener for the second time in less than a week Saturday, while Jakob Junis should be available as a bulk reliever.