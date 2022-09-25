Alexander will start Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks as the opener, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jakob Junis hasn't had much success lately (7.13 ERA in his last five appearances), so manager Gabe Kapler will throw the lefty Alexander in front of Junis and give Arizona a couple different looks early. Alexander has been excellent since joining the major-league team in San Francisco (1.38 ERA, 0.77 WHIP), but he hasn't thrown more than 1.1 innings in an appearance.