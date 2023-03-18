Alexander has allowed one earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over four innings through four Cactus League appearances.

Alexander saw limited time in 2022, but he found success with a 1.04 ERA and 0.75 WHIP across 17.1 innings. It's highly unlikely he repeats that over the course of a full season, but he could find some success as a middle reliever and occasional opener. The 33-year-old southpaw has amassed just 62.1 innings in the majors over the last four campaigns due to hand, forearm and shoulder injuries that have cost him large chunks of time.