Alexander will start Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader in Milwaukee, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Alexander has given up one earned run across 5.1 innings for San Francisco this season and will make the second start of his career Thursday. The veteran left-hander should cover an inning or two before giving way to Jakob Junis.
More News
-
Giants' Scott Alexander: Contract selected by Giants•
-
Giants' Scott Alexander: Catches on with Giants•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Outrighted off roster•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Ruled out for season•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Rehabbing in Arizona•