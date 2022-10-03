Miller struck out one in a scoreless inning Sunday in the Giants' 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

The 31-year-old right-hander has struggled to stick at the big-league level in recent years while bouncing around between multiple organizations, but he's made a strong early impression since joining the Giants following his Sept. 22 call-up from Triple-A Sacramento. Through his first three relief outings, Miller has yet to allow a run in 5.2 innings while scattering four hits, issuing no walks and striking out 13. Even if he's unable to land a major-league deal this winter, Miller's strong finish to 2022 should put him in position to be a high-priority minor-league signing.