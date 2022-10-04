Miller (0-1) allowed five runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Padres.

Miller hadn't allowed a run over 5.2 innings in his first three appearances since his Sept. 22 call-up, but that came crashing down Monday. He got through the seventh inning unscathed, then allowed five of the first six batters to reach in the eighth. He left with the bases loaded, and Jarlin Garcia promptly gave up a two-run double and a three-run home run to tack on three more runs to Miller's line. The right-hander might get one more appearance in 2022, but it'll almost assuredly be in a low-leverage spot.