La Stella went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to Tigers.
La Stella has seen his playing time drop off with the Giants enjoying relatively good health, though it may pick up again after Brandon Belt (knee) went on the injured list Wednesday. Wednesday was La Stella's eighth start in 21 games in August, and his second multi-hit effort this month. The veteran infielder is slashing .253/.286/.380 with two home runs, 13 RBI, 16 runs scored and 14 doubles through 168 plate appearances.
