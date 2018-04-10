Giants' Tyler Beede: Recalled ahead of start
The Giants recalled Beede from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
San Francisco elected to add Beede to the 25-man roster a day in advance of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. After underwhelming in his first taste of the Pacific Coast League with a 4.79 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 109 innings, Beede is likely in need of further seasoning in the minors and shouldn't be expected to stick around with the Giants for long. In fact, the 24-year-old may be optioned back to Sacramento following Wednesday's outing, as Jeff Samardzija (pectoral) could be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list and rejoin the rotation the next time a fifth starter is required April 19 in Arizona.
