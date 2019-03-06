Giants' Yangervis Solarte: Adds defensive versatility
Solarte logged six innings in left field in the Giants' last spring training contest Monday.
Solarte was brought in to the Giants' camp on a minor-league deal to compete for a utility-infield role. Monday's usage in the outfield hints that the club may have a larger utility role in mind. Adding outfield eligibility certainly wouldn't hurt.
