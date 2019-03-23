The Giants informed Solarte on Friday that he won a spot on the team's Opening Day roster, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Solarte is likely earmarked for a utility role after he received time at all four infield spots with the Blue Jays in 2018 and saw action at left field during spring training. The 31-year-old switch-hitter has slugged double-digit home runs in each of his five seasons in the majors, but he received more than 400 plate appearances in each of those years. He could struggle to see that level of playing time in 2019 and will be further hurt by the Giants' home park, one of the more pitcher-friendly environments in baseball.