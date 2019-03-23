Giants' Yangervis Solarte: Earns roster spot
The Giants informed Solarte on Friday that he won a spot on the team's Opening Day roster, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Solarte is likely earmarked for a utility role after he received time at all four infield spots with the Blue Jays in 2018 and saw action at left field during spring training. The 31-year-old switch-hitter has slugged double-digit home runs in each of his five seasons in the majors, but he received more than 400 plate appearances in each of those years. He could struggle to see that level of playing time in 2019 and will be further hurt by the Giants' home park, one of the more pitcher-friendly environments in baseball.
More News
-
Giants' Yangervis Solarte: Adds defensive versatility•
-
Giants' Yangervis Solarte: Finds power stroke early•
-
Giants' Yangervis Solarte: Reaches deal with Giants•
-
Yangervis Solarte: Cast off roster•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Has 2019 option declined•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Sitting again Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Sleepers and rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.