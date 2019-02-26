Solarte went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's Cactus League action against the White Sox.

Solarte mashed a solo home run in the first inning and drove in a run during the fifth on a single. It's good to see him find early success at the plate, although Solarte will need to keep up this high level of play if he hopes to nail down a roster spot to begin the 2019 campaign.