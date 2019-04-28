Giants' Yangervis Solarte: Hits first 2019 homer
Solarte went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Yankees.
Solarte hit the three-run homer during the ninth inning as the Giants attempted to erase a six-run deficit, though the comeback effort eventually came up short. The 31-year-old is slashing .235/.291/.373 with seven RBI in 51 at-bats.
More News
-
Giants' Yangervis Solarte: Makes third straight start•
-
Giants' Yangervis Solarte: Makes third start•
-
Giants' Yangervis Solarte: Making first start of 2019•
-
Giants' Yangervis Solarte: Earns roster spot•
-
Giants' Yangervis Solarte: Adds defensive versatility•
-
Giants' Yangervis Solarte: Finds power stroke early•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...