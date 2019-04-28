Solarte went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Yankees.

Solarte hit the three-run homer during the ninth inning as the Giants attempted to erase a six-run deficit, though the comeback effort eventually came up short. The 31-year-old is slashing .235/.291/.373 with seven RBI in 51 at-bats.

