Solarte started in left field and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's 3-1 loss to San Diego.

Solarte has now started three consecutive games (each at different positions) after sitting out the season-opener, going 3-for-12 with a pair of doubles and an RBI over that span. The veteran utility man was giving two left-handed regular infielders a day off in his first two starts, but Solarte's usage in left field against a righty could indicate a potential platoon with Michael Reed moving forward. We won't fully know until the Giants' schedule normalizes (five southpaws through the first seven games), but this situation will be one to monitor for those in deep and NL-only formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories