Giants' Yangervis Solarte: Makes third straight start
Solarte started at second base Wednesday, going 0-for-4 in a 3-1 loss to San Diego.
Solarte made his third consecutive start in place of Joe Panik (all three starts against southpaws), signifying a strict platoon at the keystone moving forward. The 31-year-old hasn't been doing much offensively early in his Giant career (.226/.294/.323 over 34 plate appearances), but this platoon situation will help highlight which days Solarte will be penciled in the lineup for DFS purposes.
