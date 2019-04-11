Solarte started at second base Wednesday, going 0-for-4 in a 3-1 loss to San Diego.

Solarte made his third consecutive start in place of Joe Panik (all three starts against southpaws), signifying a strict platoon at the keystone moving forward. The 31-year-old hasn't been doing much offensively early in his Giant career (.226/.294/.323 over 34 plate appearances), but this platoon situation will help highlight which days Solarte will be penciled in the lineup for DFS purposes.

More News
Our Latest Stories