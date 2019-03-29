Giants' Yangervis Solarte: Making first start of 2019
Solarte is batting third and will play second base Friday against the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Solarte failed to pick up a hit in one at-bat on Opening Day, but he'll receive a few more opportunities Friday night. Joe Panik will head to the bench as a result.
