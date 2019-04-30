Giants' Yangervis Solarte: Playing time to decline
Solarte started in left field and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers.
Solarte has started five of the Giants' last six games, seeing most of those starts in the outfield in place of the injured Steven Duggar (wrist). The latter returned as a pinch-hitter Monday, which should signal an impending decline in playing time for Solarte. The veteran utility man and his .237/.286/.373 slash line should continue to see starts against southpaws at the keystone once Duggar is officially cleared to start.
