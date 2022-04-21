Shaw pitched a perfect inning in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the White Sox.
Shaw worked the seventh inning after starter Shane Bieber tossed six innings of one-run ball. This was the first time in five outings Shaw's been tasked with a full inning of work. He's allowed just one run, two hits and three walks with two strikeouts across 2.2 innings this season. In 2021, he picked up a 6-7 record, 20 holds, two saves and six blown saves, but the 34-year-old's not currently part of the Guardians' late-inning mix.