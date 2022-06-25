Shaw (3-1) allowed three runs on two hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Friday versus the Red Sox.

Shaw worked in the seventh inning, but he allowed a two-run home run to Christian Arroyo and then put J.D. Martinez on base with a two-out single. Anthony Gose allowed the inherited runner to score, and the Guardians were unable to get Shaw off the hook as the veteran reliever took his first loss of the season. He's allowed four runs in his last three appearances since the end of his 8.2-inning scoreless streak. The 34-year-old has a 4.70 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 18:12 K:BB across 23 innings overall, and he's added four holds in 30 appearances. Given his recent shakiness, he could start to relinquish some of the high-leverage opportunities he'd earned earlier in the month.