Smith (4-1) struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the win Sunday over the Giants.

Smith pitched the sixth inning, and the Guardians took the lead in their half of the frame to make him the pitcher of record. After a strong first two months of the season, Smith has taken a bit of a step back, allowing six runs over his last 14.1 innings since the start of June. He's now at a 2.50 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 53:9 K:BB while adding a save and 13 holds over 39.2 innings.