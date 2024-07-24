Smith (5-1) struck out three over 1.2 perfect innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Tigers.

Xzavion Curry couldn't complete five innings, and Smith ended up with the win after the Guardians pulled ahead in their half of the fifth. Smith's scoreless streak is up to 9.2 innings, a span in which he has an 18:1 K:BB. For the year, he's at a 2.11 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 67:10 K:BB through 47 innings. He's added a save, 14 holds and a blown save, though he has just two holds and two wins over nine appearances in July. Smith's elite ratios make him an intriguing fantasy option even with virtually no path to saves.