Guardians' Carlos Santana: Absent from Saturday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santana is not in the Guardians' starting lineup against the Astros on Saturday.
Santana saw his 14-game hitting streak come to an end Friday, when he went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in a 4-2 loss to Houston. He'll be in the dugout for the beginning of Saturday's game while Kyle Manzardo shifts to first base and bats fourth.
