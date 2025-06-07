default-cbs-image
Santana is not in the Guardians' starting lineup against the Astros on Saturday.

Santana saw his 14-game hitting streak come to an end Friday, when he went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in a 4-2 loss to Houston. He'll be in the dugout for the beginning of Saturday's game while Kyle Manzardo shifts to first base and bats fourth.

