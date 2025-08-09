default-cbs-image
Santana is not in the Guardians' starting lineup against the White Sox on Saturday.

Santana will begin Saturday's game in the dugout despite logging four RBI during Friday's win. He has performed well at the plate over his last 10 games, going 10-for-33 (.303) with two doubles and seven RBI over that span. C.J. Kayfus will start at first base and bat seventh.

