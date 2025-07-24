Guardians' Carlos Santana: Resting up Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santana is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles.
Santana will get a standard veteran rest day while the Guardians and Orioles close out their four-game series with a matinee contest. With Santana on the bench, Kyle Manzardo will cover first base, while Jose Ramirez gets a day out of the infield and serves as the Guardians' designated hitter.
