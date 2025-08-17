Guardians' Carlos Santana: Sitting again Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santana is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Santana went 1-for-5 with a pair of walks while starting in the first two contests of the series, but he'll retreat to the bench for the series finale. The 39-year-old looks to be fading into a part-time role, as he's now been withheld from the lineup five times in the Guardians' last eight games.
