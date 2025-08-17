default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Santana is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Santana went 1-for-5 with a pair of walks while starting in the first two contests of the series, but he'll retreat to the bench for the series finale. The 39-year-old looks to be fading into a part-time role, as he's now been withheld from the lineup five times in the Guardians' last eight games.

More News